With alliances between the Government and the private sector, Jorge Álvarez Máynez will guarantee that one million young people enter public or private universities so that everyone has the opportunity to study.

“We need to put a million young people into university. It can be done by making agreements with private universities. We are going to double half a million scholarships throughout the country, so that young people from public and private universities can study in Mexico and abroad. To have young people who are up to the challenges that the world has,” said the presidential candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano.

During his meeting with students from the University of La Salle, in Morelia, the politician said that one of the three axes of his national project is a Mexico of Equals with which he plans to intervene so that all children and adolescents have quality education “so that they are up to the challenges that the world has.”

