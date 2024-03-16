US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday urged the international community to unite in the fight against fentanyl, the synthetic drug wreaking havoc in the United States, during a UN conference on narcotics in Vienna.

“My message to this assembly is urgent: if we want to change the trajectory of this crisis, there is only one way to do it, and that is together,” Blinken told delegates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). acronym in English), meeting for 10 days in the Austrian capital.

“More than 40% of Americans know someone who has died from an overdose” of synthetic drugs, “the leading cause of death among people ages 18 to 45” in that country, he added.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, intended for medical applications, but also used as a drug.

It is 50 times more powerful than heroin, but much easier and cheaper to produce.

The United States accuses Chinese laboratories of supplying drug traffickers, especially Mexicans, with the substances necessary to manufacture it.

President Joe Biden, campaigning for his re-election in November, has made this issue one of his priorities, and Blinken yesterday pledged $175 million for the international fight against fentanyl.

“Synthetic drugs have changed the situation, making it cheaper and easier to produce and smuggle extremely potent and often deadly substances,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

“This phenomenon adds to the threat of traditional herbal drugs, but does not replace it,” he declared, at the opening of the conference.

Blinken formed a coalition of 151 countries to combat the ravages of fentanyl.

US pressures China to combat fentanyl

The United States is putting special pressure on China to fight this synthetic drug that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

A US delegation traveled to China in early February to negotiate the implementation of commitments made during a meeting of Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in California in November.

However, according to a US diplomatic source, no bilateral meeting between the US and China is planned in Vienna.

EFE

Secretary of the Navy requests evidence of drug trafficking in the national territory

Admiral Rafael Ojeda Durán, head of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), challenged those who say that chemical weapons and drugs can enter Mexico “with great ease” to present evidence, in addition to accusing that they do not value the work carried out by the dependency that heads.

“First of all, they do not value our work, and the situation is that, if they have evidence, they should present it,” said the admiral.

Before López Obrador, Ojeda Durán highlighted the seizure of drugs that the Navy, the Army and the National Guard, as well as state and municipal police, have made, “not just fentanyl, but any type of drugs,” he stressed.

In a video presented by Ojeda Durán, Semar highlighted that the Government of Mexico has the legal responsibility to combat the trafficking of synthetic drugs that cross our country, but mainly it has “the moral and humanitarian commitment to help attack from all sides.” areas this scourge that is claiming thousands of lives of young men and women in the United States and Canada.”

To guarantee the health of the population and counteract the risks posed by illicit trafficking and consumption of synthetic drugs, Semar highlighted actions in Mexico such as an increase in the establishment of surveillance and control of customs to improve the monitoring of chemical substances used. in the illegal production of drugs, which includes the health verification of pharmaceutical laboratories and establishments that handle regulated substances through Cofepris, as well as the intensification of search and destruction operations of clandestine laboratories.

He pointed out that currently poppy derivatives, such as opium gum, showed a decrease between 2019 and 2023 of 76%, while marijuana was 80%, which was caused by the tendency of crime to produce synthetic drugs with the use of commercial substances, such as chlorine, sodium cyanide, muriatic acid and sulfuric acid, since these drugs generate greater profits, addiction, less investment and time in their manufacture, in addition to being more lethal.

The Navy highlighted the Comprehensive Substances System and the Chemical Precursor Control System, “which facilitate monitoring tasks in a systematic way in real time in the interior of the country between the regulatory agencies and departments.”

The universal

Admiral Ojeda Durán insisted that evidence be presented and that “accusing for the sake of accusing” be avoided. THE UNIVERSAL

CT

