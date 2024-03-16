Simona Ventura, Alessandra Mussolini, Max Giusti, are some of Mara Venier’s guests in the episode of Domenica In which will be broadcast tomorrow, Sunday 17 March, at 2.00 pm on Rai 1.

The episode will open with an interview with Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi, who will tell their love story and their upcoming wedding, recently announced during an episode of Dancing with the Stars. Then, space for Alessandra Mussolini who will talk about her career and private life and in Mara Venier’s living room she will talk about her autobiographical novel ‘The Game of the Dark’.

To remember Gabriella Ferri, 20 years after the artist’s death, her son Seva Borzak Jr., the singer Syria and Pino Strabioli, author and director of the show Why don’t you sing anymore, dedicated to the unforgettable Roman singer-songwriter, will be in the studio. Then in the studio Max Giusti, currently broadcast on Rai2 with the program ‘Boss incognito’, will present his new theater show ‘Bollicine’.

At the end of the broadcast, there will also be space for music with two great singer-songwriters: Michele Zarrillo, who will perform on the piano with some of his hits including “Cinque days” and Amedeo Minghi who will present his new single “Non c’è vento Tonight” , released recently and included in the new album by the Roman singer-songwriter.