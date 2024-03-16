In the United States, a 52-year-old citizen, whose identity remains anonymous, went to a doctor in Florida due to the worsening of his migraine symptoms and the ineffectiveness of his usual treatment.

During the medical examination, through CT scans, multiple cysts were detected in the patient’s brain. More detailed analysis revealed that these cysts contained tapeworm larvae, which cause an infection called neurocysticercosis.

How did the US citizen contract the disease?

In this instance, the individual lacked the associated conventional risk factors: he had no travel history to high prevalence regions, he did not have close contact with pigs, nor did he reside in areas with poor sanitary conditions. However, according to the report, he revealed that he consumed undercooked and non-crispy bacon for most of his life.

The experts concluded that it is highly likely that the American citizen was self-infected. Specifically, he may have contracted an intestinal tapeworm, known as taeniasis, by eating raw bacon that contained larval cysts.

Later, due to inadequate hand hygiene, he may have ingested the tapeworm eggs that had been excreted in the feces, thus triggering neurocysticercosis.

People can avoid getting intestinal tapeworms by cooking meat to safe temperatures. Photo: Special | canva

What was the doctors’ opinion about this patient’s symptoms?

”While we can only speculate, considering our patient’s inclination toward consuming undercooked pork and his history of benign exposure, we are inclined to believe that his neurocysticercosis was transmitted by autoinfection, probably as a result of poor hand hygiene. insufficient after having previously acquired taeniasis due to their eating habits.” This is the statement provided in the report.

What was the treatment received by the patient infected with neurocysticercosis?

According to the report, the man was treated with steroids and anti-parasitic agents. As a result, he experienced an improvement in his headaches and a reduction in the size of his brain cysts.

Doctors believe the man first contracted an intestinal tapeworm from eating undercooked pork. Photo: The Universe

What is neurocysticercosis?

Neurocysticercosis is caused by the infestation of larvae of the parasite Taenia solium, commonly known as the pig tapeworm. It damages the central nervous system and represents a significant public health challenge due to its impact on morbidity.

What are the symptoms of neurocysticercosis?

Although it can manifest itself without apparent symptoms, early diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial for a favorable prognosis. Primarily associated with chronic epilepsy, this disease requires diligent medical care to mitigate its debilitating effects.