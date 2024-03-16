Exploring the unique and diverse landscape of our planet by visiting places recognized as cultural heritage of humanity, as well as cultural sites, represents both a privilege and a responsibility. Inclusion on this select UNESCO list implies compliance with a series of obligations.

Within its varied cultural and landscape mosaic, there are cities yet to be discovered that already benefit from and possess the distinguished recognition granted to numerous locations in Latin American countries. These metropolises achieve a harmonious combination of history, culture and natural beauty.

What are the 4 cities in Latin America considered cultural heritage of humanity?

Inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list entails a series of obligations that must be met. Meeting these requirements demands sacrifice and dedication on the part of the site recognized within the catalog of heritage places in Latin America.

Cusco, Peru

Cusco, a city that captivates for its fascinating authenticity and impressive history—palpable in its streets, squares, valleys and villages—represents an outstanding testament to advanced Inca engineering, masters in stonework, evidenced in sites like Choquequirao, Sacsayhuaman, Qenko, Tambomachay, Ollantaytambo and Machu Picchu (Inca emblem erected with the knowledge of the ancient Peruvians in harmony with the natural environment).

The ancient capital of the Inca Empire, proclaimed a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1983, stands as one of the most emblematic and visited places in Peru.

Cusco is classified as cultural heritage of the nation according to Supreme Resolution No. 2900, of 1972. Photo: Andina

Minas Gerais Brazil

In the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais is the historic city of Ouro Preto, which was founded at the end of the 17th century. Its name means ‘black gold’ and evokes the ancient seekers of this metal who moved through what was the center of a mining exploitation. Its value is such that it was the first site in the country declared as a world heritage site in 1980.

Minas Gerais has an area comparable to the entire Iberian Peninsula. Photo: Corbella.com

Cartagena de Indias

The great history behind Cartagena de Indias in Colombia earned it to be declared by UNESCO in 1984 as a historical and cultural heritage of humanity. This is a city-museum. Its streets and surroundings show the charm of its architecture that mixes the colonial.

During the colonial era, its excellent strategic location turned it into a military fortress of the Spanish crown and, by then, it was the most important port in the Americas.

Walking through Cartagena de Indias is like immersing yourself in the universe of a novel by Gabriel García Márquez. Photo: Denomades

Antigua Guatemala

Antigua Guatemala, recognized as a cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO, is a colonial city of magical beauty and charm, preserving almost 500 years of history. It benefits from a privileged climate and offers exceptional views of the Fuego and Acatenango volcanoes. This town was built in the Panchoy Valley and became the third seat of the Guatemalan capital.

In this city, time seems to have stopped, as it was encapsulated within the robust walls of its temples, monasteries and colonial residences. This town maintains restored buildings from the 16th century, which can be explored walking along its cobblestone streets.

The essence of its beauty lies in each of the details that make up its urban panorama and highlight its historical attractions, as well as the ancient temples and monasteries that constitute an integral part of its cultural heritage.