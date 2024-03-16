Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – History of reclamation… history of our territory… history of Italy: The Social Pharmacy Salvo D’Acquisto has made available for purchase a new book by Professor Paolo Pallicchia, “Reclamation in Agro Romano and Pontino”. : “As a social pharmacy, we have long stimulated the curiosity of our customers and fellow citizens with quizzes on the history of our territory,” explains the doctor. Marco Tortorici – and today we want to encourage them to get to know our roots even more deeply. In the book by Prof. Palliccia, in fact, we can find out how and thanks to whom our territory was born thanks to a detailed outline of the history of reclamation.”

“My book traces reclamation in a cross-section,” says author Paolo Palliccia. This means that I belong to both the representatives of Agro Romano and the representatives of Agro Pontino. From this point of view, the essay is unique: there are many publications on this topic, but none devoted to both topics.

This essay follows one I published in 2017, which received constructive criticism: I was not involved in the reclamation of Torrimpietra. Here it was the impetus to dive into new research and write a new book, the result of a much more substantial work: 90 pages devoted exclusively to Torrimietra and the restoration of the Albertini family.

On my pages, I want to convey, the author explains, this concept, according to which the history of the development of our territories deserves more attention and relevance: the decisive periods were those periods of the 19th and 20th centuries in which land reclamation was intertwined and they have many connections with great national and international historical and political events: these are the years when malaria loomed over the swampy areas, claiming many victims, including children. These were the years of fascism and great wars. But these were also years of medical and scientific discovery, which saw doctors devote themselves to finding a cure for malaria and also maintain contacts with other doctors abroad.

The essay also pays great attention to the social role of education and the peasant schools created by Anna Frenzel, the wife of the doctor Angelo Celli, who, together with Alessandro Marcucci, led the movement. In short, we are talking not only about the reclamation itself, but also about everything that intersected with it.”

“For this reason,” concludes Paolo Palliccia, “my essay represents a transverse journey, touching on various points and themes that deserve to be highlighted, for a deep knowledge of our territory and those who have created its history.”

