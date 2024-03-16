If everything was used the way the inventor once intended, sweatpants would be full of sweat instead of grease stains, no city park would be safe in a time when lumberjack shirts were fashionable and the Nobel Prize would not exist . So if someone asks about your plug-in hybrid Defender, “What the hell is it doing in the Netherlands?”, all you have to say is that it’s “simply cool.” Besides, you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life.

We’ve written many pages about the Defender (which has officially been a ‘own brand’ for some time now, along with the Range Rover and Discovery) over recent years. How he performed his own stunts in No Time to Die, how the mountains of Namibia are child’s play for him, how farmers can use him as a workhorse and how he braved the Scottish hills as a bowler.

Without a doubt we can say: this thing seriously goes very far off-road. But what if you live in the Randstad, have a nice, smooth driveway that doesn’t require much maintenance, and don’t lead a dirty, active lifestyle on the weekends? Should you still strive for a Defender just because it’s so cool, or is it mostly a struggle in a car this focused?

This Defender is for normal roads.

The version you need as an asphalt adventurer is the P400e. If you think the V8 is overdone, that’s because it is. This is the plug-in hybrid version, which is the cheapest in the Netherlands due to moderate emissions. In Belgium, it is 20,000 euros more expensive than the entry-level diesel. With an electric range of 50 kilometers (in practice it will be from 30 to 40), you can reduce the cost of gasoline for your commute, and with 404 hp. and 640 Nm you can overtake the Aygo.

This is still Land Rover’s ‘old’ PHEV powertrain, as the Range Rover replaces the four-cylinder engine with a six-cylinder and increases the electric range to 109 kilometers. Once you become familiar with this six-cylinder engine, you’ll soon become a little spoiled. The smaller engine sounds a little sharper, and nothing beats the fine performance of the inline-six. But we can’t complain about the four-cylinder engine in this Defender. Noise insulation is fine, the gasoline engine turns on and off in a timely manner while driving.

The Defender plug-in hybrid sometimes wakes you up

Only from a standstill, the plug-in hybrid Defender P400e is sometimes a little slow to respond to the accelerator pedal before suddenly jumping from a stop. This is strange, because the electric motor can react very quickly. At these times, make sure your front wheels are straight because the Defender’s steering system has been replaced with a facsimile linkage, which sometimes makes it difficult to correct the situation quickly.

This is a typical off-road feature, as is the soft damping – which is very nice. The seats, like the rest of the interior, look very utilitarian but are otherwise comfortable. Apart from the fact that it’s a bulky car, you don’t really sacrifice anything in terms of comfort and convenience by choosing the Defender 110 as your daily driver. With a Range Rover you really do have a more suitable package; Everything is done a little better, it’s a little more comfortable and handles like a regular car. But it’s also almost 50,000 euros more expensive.

Specifications Defender 110 P400e SE (2024)

Motor

1,997 cc

four-cylinder turbo hybrid

404 packs at 5500 treatments per minute

640 Nm at 1500 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/unit in 5.6 s

maximum 191 km/unit.

Consumption (average)

2.6 l/100 km

58 g/km CO2 Label A

Dimensions

4.758 x 2.008 x

1.967 mm (LxWxH)

3022 mm (wheelbase)

2.613 kg

90 l (gasoline)

696/1759 l (luggage)

Prices

€94,470 (Netherlands)

€89,270 (B)