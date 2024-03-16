Crosetto: “No to escapes, Italian troops will never be in Ukraine”

The West, meanwhile, should avoid making sensational statements such as sending NATO to Ukraine in an attempt to make a better impression. Or avoid dividing into two- or three-way meetings when there are 27 of us in Europe.” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated this in an interview with Repubblica. When asked whether today’s summit in Weimar was a political mistake, the minister replies: “It seems to me inappropriate to continue dividing the coalition that helped Ukraine into many parts at such a difficult moment.” And he emphasizes: “The problem is to all do the right things together. We have many meetings a month at the EU and NATO level, I really can’t understand these leaps forward.”

Regarding fears of escalation, he states: “We are all worried and many are afraid” and adds: “It is for this reason that our interest is in restoring a world order in which international law is respected and no one has to fear being attacked and brutalized.” invaded. In any case, I can assure you that Italian troops will never enter Ukraine.”

Tajani: “No one in NATO is talking about direct intervention”

“We are called to help a country that is being attacked in violation of all international rules, and this is a country at the gates of Europe. But our goal is to achieve peace, not to expand the war. That’s why we’re helping Ukraine fight back, and that’s why they won’t be left alone to achieve a cessation of hostilities without one state occupying another. But this has nothing to do, I emphasize, with our direct intervention.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated this in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “No one in NATO has ever talked about direct intervention, we know well what consequences a conflict can have, which risks leading to nuclear power, he adds. “Even within NATO itself, it was decided that Ukraine would only be able to join after the end of the conflict, because if membership were immediate, we would be forced to intervene to protect an alliance country that was under attack.” And after the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, the minister says: “I don’t understand, I don’t know whether the election campaign has an impact.”

“Maybe he wants to highlight the differences with pro-Russian parties like Le Pen’s,” he adds. “But we are in a completely different position.” “We are on the side of Ukraine from the first moment,” says Tajani. “But we are not at war with Russia. We have never been at war.” This means that “direct intervention by our military in this conflict” is not expected. “We are ready for any help and will not hesitate,” he notes. “We hope that countries such as Iran and China will not strengthen Russia with weapons and assistance, because there is a huge danger for the whole world that the war will have sad outcomes.” “. And in an interview, Tajani repeats that it is becoming “increasingly urgent to coordinate, strengthen and unite Europe for common defense.”