According to the National Water Commission (Conagua), this Saturday there could be whirlwinds or tornadoes in the states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. For this reason, they have recommended that the population be attentive to the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and follow the recommendations of Civil Protection.

The meteorological conditions that will impact the north and northwest of Mexico are the result of the establishment of cold front number 40 in both areas of the country. This phenomenon will be accompanied by areas of low pressure, precipitation, intense winds and polar air currents.

For the central and southern areas of the Republic, a hot environment is expected with maximum temperatures of up to 45 degrees.

On Friday, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) made an urgent call to some municipalities in Coahuila and Nuevo León to take preventive measures in the face of the forecast formation of a tornado, while a hailstorm hit the coal region of Coahuila.

In which states will it rain this Saturday, March 16?

Heavy rains are expected in Chiapas and Oaxaca; showers in Hidalgo, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Zacatecas, and isolated showers in Baja California, Campeche, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tlaxcala.

Conditions are forecast for snow or sleet in the Baja California mountains; winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h tornadoes in Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosi and Zacatecas, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatan

The states with possible tornadoes are Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Mexico State, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Puebla, Queretaro, Sonora and Tlaxcala.

What will the weather be like in the center and south of the republic?

For the Valley of Mexico, a cool to temperate environment is expected in the morning, and cold in high areas. Partly cloudy skies are expected, a warm atmosphere towards the afternoon and wind from the south and southwest of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils.

While in Mexico City a maximum temperature of between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius is estimated, and for Toluca, State of Mexico, a maximum of 25 to 27 degrees.

Maximum temperatures

In the west, center and south of the national territory, there will be maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, the coasts of Jalisco, Michoacán, the south of Morelos, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán; from 35 to 40 degrees in the southwest of the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Nayarit, the southwest of Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas, and from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Coahuila, the northeast of Durango, Guanajuato, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

Given these conditions, the population is recommended to take preventive measures such as avoiding prolonged exposure to solar radiation, hydrating adequately, paying special attention to chronically ill people, children and older adults, as well as following the instructions of the Health Sector and Civil Protection.

