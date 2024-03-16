European politics is “boring, technocratic, incomprehensible and undemocratic.” How many times have we heard this over the years? How many articles have academics written about the “democratic deficit” in Europe and the “gap” between citizens and Brussels? For those concerned about this, there is now good news. Because it seems like something is changing. The gap becomes a little smaller without even noticing it.

Take, for example, the latest poll from Eurobarometer, an institute that has been conducting major opinion polls in all EU member states since the 1960s. Six months before the European elections, he asked European citizens whether they would vote if the elections were held now. 67 percent answered yes. That’s a significant increase from five years ago, when 58 percent said they wanted to vote six months before the election.

Of course, only just under 51 percent turned out to vote in the 2019 election. But even this was 19 percent more than five years earlier. So if the actual turnout this year is not 67 percent, but, say, 60 percent, then this is a significant increase. Since the first European elections in 1979, turnout has fallen steadily over the decades, from 61.99 percent the first time, slowly to a low of 42.61 percent in 2014. But in 2019 there was a first increase – up to 50.66 percent.

Recent surveys suggest this growth is likely to continue. This means that voters, even if they still find Brussels boring, technocratic, confusing and undemocratic, still have the feeling that something important is happening there. Something that concerns them. When asked whether their country would benefit from EU membership, no less than 72 percent responded in the affirmative. Twenty years ago this was only 50 percent. 85 percent of Dutch people do not think they would be better off living outside the EU. This year there will be many more debates, podcasts and lectures about the European elections than in previous years.

There are several reasons for this shift. First, Europe is not just developing new chemical directives or fishing quotas, but “technical” solutions that make citizens yawn. No, important political issues are now also being discussed in Brussels. Topics that countries have always wanted to keep national: healthcare, defense, security, migration. Brussels provides EU member states with vaccines and gas. Citizens benefit more from this than from EU rules on bananas or lemons.

The second reason is that outside of Europe the situation is getting pretty bleak. Due to what former Swedish minister Carl Bildt calls the “BTP effect” – Brexit, Trump, Putin – many citizens may still feel dissatisfied with the EU (its functioning) but are more satisfied in the EU. The fact that so many migrants and refugees are coming to Europe and that so many countries want to become members (Armenia joined the EU this week) points in the same direction. Here things are far from ideal, and in other places they are even worse.

Then the third reason: Eurosceptic parties, especially radical and far-right ones, also see this. The result: they no longer want to leave the EU and abandon their exit plans. Now they want to change European politics and Europe from within. Some are actively fighting for this, such as Jordan Bardella in France. Their example is Viktor Orban, who uses membership as leverage to make his country more famous than it is and to get money.

The far right will grow in the European elections. This happens at the national level, including at the European level. The effect is already visible – see the erosion of climate rules under the influence of farmers’ protests and the heated debate over weapons for Ukraine. At the same time, these are the main topics of our time that interest citizens. There are simplifications, exaggerations, abuse. In other words, the European debate is finally taking on an emotional charge. You could also say: European politics is finally becoming something normal.

Caroline de Gruyter writes weekly about politics and Europe.

