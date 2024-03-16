On the first day of Book Week, I remember my internship at the organization that hosted the week, the Collective Promotion Foundation for Dutch Books (CPNB), lest I forget. At that time, that is, seven years ago, the squire Eppo reigned there from Nispen to Sevenaer. Every day when he entered, he would let out a primal scream to let people know he was there. He had a red Trump cap that said “OMNIA LIBRO” (anything for the book) and a big jar of candy on his desk from which anyone could always pull out a stick of salmiak or a licorice key. Nobility obliges.

One day, when we had just heard a primal scream, I met him at a reception.

“Everything is fine?” I said.

He took off his cap. “Tessa,” he said, “everything never goes well, it’s simply impossible.” But a lot of things are going well! And you shouldn’t lose sleep over things that go wrong.”

Then he moved on.

Many people in the book sector considered Eppo a clown and not serious enough for the position. KPNB was a circus, and we were monkeys. There was something in it, although I sometimes yearn for Van Nispen’s all-consuming cheerfulness, especially since there is always such a sepulchral atmosphere around books and reading. Young people don’t read anymore, and neither do older people, although reading makes you so incredibly sensitive that no one knows how it all works.

The Eusa Book Club, broadcast this week as part of Book Week, invites a “reading ambassador” each day to come and talk about the issue. (In a previous season of this program, I saw an “aspiring writer” – yes, people still write en masse – who was allowed to read an excerpt from her as-yet unpublished manuscript. I recognized the text, I had it once, much later CPNB was allowed to evaluate her course letters. Now I knew that she had ignored all my advice.)

“What is the state of reading motivation in elementary school?” – Akol asks the first reading ambassador.

Pussy! That’s not how she puts it, Ambassador, Helmond teacher and member of the From Leraar Tot Lees Promoteaar working group, but that’s what it comes down to.

What about teachers’ reading motivation?

Also crap!

So she has colleagues who don’t like to read?

AND!

And is everyone interested in her activities to promote reading?

Nope!

Sad conditions. De Helmondse tries to get something out of this: “In any case, on school days I bring with me the books I have read. Then I show it to my colleagues.”

Yes, Anne-Riet, very sweet Madame Bovary, but can we now continue with the personality color test?

If there’s one thing I wish for self-proclaimed reading advocates or those appointed by others this Book Week, it’s relaxation. Seriously, let it go. The love of reading (also the term Aköl) is suffocating.

Herman Koch, the man that aspiring writers and others listen to, captured it well in his book Will You Write About It? (book tip! reading promotion!). On Literature Day in Doolen in Rotterdam, a Dutch teacher asked him what he thought teachers should do to get students to read.

“Nothing. […] You shouldn’t want young people to read. You must not interfere with this reading. You don’t encourage these students to go to the movies or listen carefully to the lyrics of hip-hop artists, do you? Literature has no place in high school. It’s part of what we like to do: drink alcohol, have sex, do drugs, watch TV series, eat good food. Literary education, just a word.”

The words “literary education,” “reading ambassador,” “reading advocacy,” and “reading motivation”: it’s all out the door. You will see how quickly the book’s image will improve. And don’t lie awake for too long—sleep is also important for empathy.

