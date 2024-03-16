The temperature records of the last nine months should continue for a few more weeks, but there are still possibilities that the trend will attenuate if the climatic phenomenon “La Niña” accelerates its arrival, as published by the AFP agency on March 5, according to what the director of the Copernicus Climate Change service (C3S) explained.

These unprecedented temperatures, which cannot be explained without the effect of greenhouse gases, confront humanity with a climate never before experienced in our civilization.

But this situation coincides with the projections of climatologists, which “we could have taken more into account”, stressed Carlo Buontempo.

How do we explain all these successive temperature records?

There are many factors: “El Niño”, the peak of the solar cycle, other phenomena… and greenhouse gases.

These continue to increase and it would be difficult to explain such high temperatures without the effect of these emissions from humanity in the atmosphere.

In fact, this episode of “El Niño” has not been as intense as previous ones and yet the maximum temperatures we have experienced have been noticeably higher. It happened after a long series of “La Niña”, which somewhat attenuated the effect of the emissions.

Why do temperatures remain at record levels even after “El Niño” peaked in December?

When we look at past episodes, the peak of global temperatures has always occurred after “El Niño.”

Pacific Ocean temperatures are decreasing and we expect a possible transition into “La Niña” this summer.

Some signs suggest a faster transition than expected. 2024 was on track to be very warm again, even a record year, but this risk could actually decrease.

In February, the world spent four consecutive days above the threshold of 2°C of warming since the industrial era, the highest limit of the Paris agreement…

When it comes to the Paris Agreement, we talk about averages over 20 years. In November, it was the first time we exceeded the 2°C threshold in a single day.

This time it is a long series of consecutive days. It is notable and at the same time not very surprising: the climate system is warming, which means that temperature extremes will be exceeded more often on a daily, monthly, annual scale. The last 12 months exceed 1.5°C for the first time in a year (the lower limit of the Paris Agreement).

Is the climate entering unknown territory or is it consistent with projections?

Both statements are correct. Our data goes back as far as 1940, but if we look at it from the perspective of what we know about past climate systems, our civilization has never faced this climate: our cities, our culture, our transportation system, our energy, none of it has. faced such a climate.

Of course, there have been surprises in recent months, things we didn’t know were going to happen so quickly or so strongly. That said, the projections at the beginning of the century for the temperature of the 2020s were indeed very accurate and we could have taken them into more account.

However, the oceans far exceed all past temperatures…

Most of the extra energy entering the climate system, due to the imbalance between the amount of energy coming from the sun and the amount of energy reflected back to Earth, is stored in the oceans. To a large extent, the ocean has served as a repository for additional energy and carbon.

We know that this imbalance is accelerating. Such a high temperature level is notable because it indicates that this additional energy has a direct and measurable impact. We are still within the range of what is possible compared to projections from a few decades ago, although perhaps on the upper end, at least by 2023.

