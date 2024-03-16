The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has issued an alarming forecast for this year, signaling the arrival of five heat waves between March and July in Mexico. These waves will have a significant impact on regions such as Sonora, Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León and the Yucatán Peninsula, intensifying the adverse effects of drought and high temperatures.

What is a heatwave?

According to the definition of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), it is an extreme climate phenomenon characterized by abnormally high temperatures that persist for several days or weeks, significantly affecting a region or country.

Faced with this situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures to protect health.

It recommends reducing sun exposure, staying well hydrated, using sunscreen and appropriate clothing, as well as paying special attention to vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly in the face of extreme heat.

Do not underestimate the consequences of the heat waves expected for 2024 and take precautions to take care of your well-being.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions