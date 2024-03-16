After Xóchitl Gálvez, opposition candidate, criticized the Secretary of the Navy, Morena’s presidential standard-bearer, Claudia Sheinbaum said that it seems disrespectful to criticize this institution without evidence.

He explained that there are agreements between Mexico and the United States that have been worked on since Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard was there, and that these tables have followed issues of security, arms trafficking, fentanyl, and security for both sides of the border, and that there are a coordinated work.

“It seems disrespectful to me to criticize an institution like the Navy, first without evidence, and secondly that both the Navy and the Secretariat of National Defense are institutions well recognized by the people of Mexico, also the National Guard and to be able to criticize “In any case, but in particular with these investigations, I believe that we must have evidence before anything else,” said the candidate.

