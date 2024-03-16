The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office obtained a sentence of 316 years in prison against 12 members of the New Generation Cartel (CNG) for their participation in the armed attack against the former chief of the capital’s police, Omar García Harfuch, in which they lost life three people.

After the attack that occurred in June 2020 on Paseo de la Reforma in Lomas de Chapultepec, the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) accredited the participation of the men in crimes of qualified homicide against three people, including a civilian and the escorts of the former Secretary of Citizen Security, as well as attempted murder against five other people, including García Harfuch.

The Trial Court imposed the maximum penalty for homicide, which is 50 years in prison for each of the people who lost their lives, and 33 years and 4 months for the crime of attempted homicide.

Ulises Lara, office manager of the Attorney General’s Office, said in a message to the media that of the 316 years and 8 months that each one was given, they will only be in prison for 70 years as established by the Penal Code of Criminal Procedures.

He said that the subjects must repair the damage to the indirect victims of the homicide.

The convicted men attacked Omar García Harfuch with gunshots on June 26 when he was on his way to the city government headquarters.

After committing the attack, they tried to escape, but were detained by elements of the SSC.

As a result of the investigations, it was learned that the men arrived in CDMX three weeks before the attack, and that they would receive a payment for it.

