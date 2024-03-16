The Spanish Police managed to arrest in Barcelona Jason Robert Guerrero Flores, a prominent member of the ‘Aragua Train’ and brother of Héctor Rustherford Guerrero Flores, alias ‘Niño Guerrero’, world leader of said organization. This event not only sheds light on the criminal activities of one of the most notorious criminal groups in Venezuela and Latin America, but also underlines the growing concern about the expansion of its operations in Europe.

Guerrero Flores, who was captured on Tuesday, March 12, was subject to an International Arrest Warrant issued by the authorities of his country of origin, accused of crimes ranging from terrorism to arms and human trafficking. His arrest opens new avenues of investigation into the possible implementation and expansion of the ‘Aragua Train’ outside American borders, specifically in Spanish territory.

Who is the brother of ‘Warrior Boy’?

Jason Robert Guerrero Flores, younger brother of the infamous ‘Niño Guerrero’, held a relevant position within the structure of the ‘Aragua Train’. This group, known to be the most powerful criminal gang in Venezuela, has diversified into a wide range of crimes, including murders, extortion, and drug and weapons trafficking. The importance of Guerrero Flores within the organization lies not only in his family bond with the leader, but in his ability to coordinate and execute highly complex operations, which made him a priority objective for international authorities.

Héctor Guerrero Flores, alias ‘Niño Guerrero’, is one of the most wanted criminals today. Photo: compositionLR

How was the brother of ‘Niño Guerrero’ captured in Spain?

The arrest of Guerrero Flores was the result of a meticulous investigation carried out by the Spanish National Police, in collaboration with Interpol. Acting on an International Arrest Warrant, Spanish security forces were able to locate and arrest the fugitive in Barcelona, ​​a fact that highlights the effectiveness of international police cooperation. The detainee was reportedly in Spain, possibly with the aim of establishing and expanding the presence of the ‘Aragua Train’ in Europe, a maneuver that would have allowed the organization to operate more freely outside its home territory.

How did the ‘Aragua Train’ arrive in Spain?

The ‘Aragua Train’, originating from a workers’ union in Venezuela, has evolved from its humble beginnings in railway construction to become a vast criminal network with a presence in several Latin American countries. The group’s expansion across the continent largely followed the route of Venezuelan migrants, making it easier for them to establish themselves in new areas and diversify their illegal operations. The presence of the ‘Niño Guerrero’ brother in Spain suggests an attempt to replicate this expansion model in Europe, which represents a significant challenge for local and international authorities.

Appearances of members of the ‘Aragua Train’ have been reported in different countries, including the United States. Photo: compositionLR

