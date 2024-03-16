Latina, March 16, 2024 – This morning, the commander of the Carabinieri of the Province of Latina, Colonel Christian Angelillo, received Brigadier General Alberto Taddia for a warm farewell greeting. After completing the Carabinieri student course at the Iglesias school, he served in the Livorno parachute battalion and then in the Vibo Valentia helicopter squadron (Czech Republic) until 1996, when he was transferred to the radio mobile unit of Rome. Since 2002, he served in the radiomobile section of the Compagnia di Latina, where he was sent on leave on March 8, 2024.

