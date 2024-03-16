Canmore, March 16, 2024 – Lisa Vittozzi is planning a great finale to the World Cup season, with women’s biathlon crowning the final pursuit of 2024. She takes the first step of the podium in Canmore and wins the Pursuit Cup. her second ice trophy after the individual competition: “It’s great,” Vittozzi said, as reported by fisi.org, “I controlled my blood pressure the best and I’m very happy with how I did it. I didn’t want to put pressure at the start, but wanted to give my opponents the opportunity to let off steam and have their own race. In the meantime, I made my own. And I’m very pleased with how everything went. I’m very happy and can’t wait to perform tomorrow.”

The final mass start is scheduled for tomorrow and Lisa Vittozzi could take home the overall trophy.

History of the race – fisi.org

Vittozzi, aware of her timing advantage and shooting accuracy, occasionally allowed various opponents to touch her in an attempt to beat her, but each time she humiliated them and separated them at every turn of the shooting. And while her opponents shed blood, trying to overtake her, and made mistake after mistake, Lisa acted dispassionately, quickly and accurately, until final success. Even a single mistake, just a speck that stained Sappadina’s statistics, was not enough for her opponents to overcome it. Lisa is now the winner of the Pursuit Cup, her second cup of the season after already winning the individual race. Lisa is now the only one in the yellow jersey and leads the overall rankings, 61 points ahead of her closest rival Ingrid Tandrevold, who has also dropped to 19th today. The Italian is one step away from the overall Cup.

Thus, Lisa Vittozzi completes another masterpiece race with a time of 28’15″9 and only one mistake, at the least important moment, ahead of four Frenchmen: Jeanmonnot by 12″2, Breza-Boucher by 19″4, Simon by 1′. 03″2 and Guigonna at 1’07″6. Swept away.

Beatriz Trabucchi also performed well, placing 13th with a fault, 1’24″1 behind her teammate. Michela Carrara is 33rd with 3 faults, 2’58″2 back, Samuela Comola 35 1st with 5 faults and a delay of 3’05″8, and Rebecca Passler – 42nd with 3 faults and 3’52″9. 57/a Hannah Ohenthaler with 6 errors and a delay of more than 6 minutes.

Women’s pursuit finishing order Cdm Canmore (Canmore)

Photo fisi.org