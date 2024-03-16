Banks: Abi, mortgage rate drops further, to 3.90% in February

The decline in rates applied by banks on new home mortgages continues. In February, the Abi reports in its usual monthly report, the average rate on new transactions for the purchase of homes decreased to 3.90%, compared to 3.98% in January 2024 and 4.42% in December 2023. The average rate on new business financing operations also fell to 5.37% from 5.48% in January and from 5.45% in December 2023, while the average rate on total loans (therefore subscribed over the years) and It was 4.78%, as in the previous month.

Banks: Abi, -2.7% loans to businesses and families in February

In February, loans to businesses and families fell by 2.7% compared to a year earlier, while in January 2024 they had recorded a decline of 2.6%, when the former had fallen by 4% and the latter by 1, 3%. This was revealed by the ABI in its monthly report, reporting that “the decline in credit volumes is consistent with the slowdown in economic growth which contributes to depressing the demand for loans”.

Banks: Abi, signs of a drop in market rates are getting stronger

In February “signs of a decrease in market rates are strengthening, compared to the previous maximum values ​​and compared to the ECB rates”. The Abi reports this in its monthly report. Rates, the ABI continues to report, “are anticipating some decisions of the ECB and are therefore decreasing and influencing bank rates”.