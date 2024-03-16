Ardea, March 15, 2024 – Yesterday, the Carabinieri of Compagna di Anzio, with the assistance of members of the local police of Ardea, carried out a coordinated territorial control service in the area of ​​Salzare, in the Marina Tor San Lorenzo area.

During the event, ten subjects were registered in a state of freedom: two Italians and eight nomads of Bosnian origin, seriously suspected of crimes related to the invasion of lands and competing buildings, damage to lands intended for public use, abuses in construction and construction works in restricted areas.

Ten subjects were tested partly in campervans and others in houses built illegally in a restricted area near Via Valli di Santa Lucia. All residents then left the area, as well as the aforementioned vacationers. For reasons of expediency, due to the state of need of some residents of the above buildings, including disabled people and minors, preventive seizure of property was not carried out, and, in agreement with the judicial authority, only with the transfer of ten items.

Objects will be confiscated after the relocation of subjects falling into the so-called weak groups. No critical problems arose during operation.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

