Ardea, March 16, 2024 – Armed with a knife, he robs a supermarket: this happened in Ardea, where this morning at about 10:30 a young man, in a state of agitation, entered the store armed and threatened the cashier with the proceeds. delivered. After this, the robber fled.

The alarm was immediately raised and Ardea 112 police arrived immediately, managing to block and arrest the young man moments after the incident. The robbery is another addition to other episodes of crime that have affected, in particular, the community of Tor San Lorenzo. An area where citizens organized themselves and entrusted private armed security with surveillance. Meanwhile, local CDX Senator Marco Silvestroni announced that he has asked for an expansion of police forces in the 4 municipalities of his constituency to combat lawlessness.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

