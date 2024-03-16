Angelina Mango does not disappoint for the Eurovision Song Contest. The artist has decided to bring to the stage of the competition, which this year will be held in Malmo from 7 to 12 May, the song with which he won the Sanremo Festival, ‘La Noia’, in a version very faithful to the original, which is giving her enormous satisfaction. The only change, imposed by the Eurovision regulations, was – according to what Adnkronos understands – the cut of 8 seconds. The song, in the version currently in radio rotation and available on streaming platforms, lasts 3 minutes and 8 seconds. While at Eurovision the songs cannot exceed 3 minutes. Thus – by comparing the text recorded on the Eurovision website with the one currently listenable – we discover that the cut of a few seconds fell on the doubling of the phrase “È la cumbia della noia/È la cumbia della noia/Total” at the end of the second verse. The phrase is spoken only once, instead of twice. That’s all. A change therefore that will leave the piece substantially unchanged. And with which Angelina hopes to also conquer the international public, after that of Sanremo, to the rhythm of cumbia.