President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador will mark history in Mexico, but because he will become one of the leaders of this country that has not finished his six-year term, on this occasion, because a constitutional reform will make him leave two months before turning exactly 6 years in office. government.

The current President took office on December 1, 2018 and although that was the starting day of all six-year terms, this year it changes to October 1, due to an electoral reform approved in February 2014. That is, the López Obrador’s government will have two months less, so it will not be in front of the Executive Branch for 6 full years.

In accordance with the political-electoral reform of section D, section VI of article 83, published in the Diario de la Federación (DOF) on February 10, 2014, the next President of the Mexican Republic will begin his six-year term on October 1st:

“Article 83. The President will take office on October 1 and will serve for six years. The citizen who has held the office of President of the Republic, popularly elected, or as interim or substitute, or assumes provisionally the ownership of the Federal Executive, in no case and for no reason will he be able to perform that position again,” the DOF reported ten years ago.

While, in the transitional periods, the Official Gazette of the Federation confirmed that López Obrador’s six-year term ends next Monday, September 30, 2024:

“FIFTEENTH.- The reforms to articles 65; 74, section IV and 83 of this Constitution will come into force on December 1, 2018, so the presidential period between the years 2018 and 2024 will begin on December 1 December 2018 and will conclude on September 30, 2024.”

Every six years, December 1 was considered an official break due to the change of President. Therefore, this electoral reform will make way for the mandatory rest to be next Tuesday, October 1.

