Relive the emotions of Alien, the horror-science fiction saga created by Ridley Scott:

Alien, the official synopsis

The terror begins when the crew of the spaceship Nostromo responds to a distress signal from a desolate planet, only to discover a deadly life form breeding within human hosts.

Aliens, the official synopsis

After wandering in space in hypersleep for 57 years, the only survivor of the first encounter with aliens accompanies a team of Colonial Marines to LV-426… and this time it’s war.

Alien³, the official synopsis

Ripley crashes on Fiorina 161, a desolate land inhabited by former inmates of a maximum security prison, but an alien was aboard her vessel… and the death toll begins to rise.

Alien – Cloning, the official synopsis

It’s been 200 years since Ripley made the ultimate sacrifice, but now a group of scientists have cloned her, along with the alien queen inside her, hoping to breed the ultimate weapon.

Prometheus, the official synopsis

When a team of scientists and explorers searches the darkest corners of the universe for the origin of human life they encounter a terrible threat capable of destroying humanity.

Alien Covenant, the official synopsis

Headed to a remote planet on the other side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers a deadly threat beyond their imagination and must make an incredible escape.

