Alien, the official synopsis
The terror begins when the crew of the spaceship Nostromo responds to a distress signal from a desolate planet, only to discover a deadly life form breeding within human hosts.
Aliens, the official synopsis
After wandering in space in hypersleep for 57 years, the only survivor of the first encounter with aliens accompanies a team of Colonial Marines to LV-426… and this time it’s war.
Alien³, the official synopsis
Ripley crashes on Fiorina 161, a desolate land inhabited by former inmates of a maximum security prison, but an alien was aboard her vessel… and the death toll begins to rise.
Alien – Cloning, the official synopsis
It’s been 200 years since Ripley made the ultimate sacrifice, but now a group of scientists have cloned her, along with the alien queen inside her, hoping to breed the ultimate weapon.
Prometheus, the official synopsis
When a team of scientists and explorers searches the darkest corners of the universe for the origin of human life they encounter a terrible threat capable of destroying humanity.
Alien Covenant, the official synopsis
Headed to a remote planet on the other side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers a deadly threat beyond their imagination and must make an incredible escape.
