The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) alerts some municipalities of Coahuila and Nuevo León to take preventive measures in the face of the forecast of the formation of a tornado that the National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued.

The agency reported that the alert is for the municipalities of Coahuila: Piedras Negras, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Guerrero, as well as the municipalities of Anáhuac, Lampazos de Naranjo, Sabinas Hidalgo, Vallecillo, Agualeguas and Parás in Nuevo León.

The National Weather Service is monitoring any changes. X / @conagua_clima

The following recommendations are also provided:

Do not leave the house and identify the safest place within the home. Stay away from the windows. Avoid taking refuge in light constructions. Adopt a squatting position on the floor and seek protection under solid furniture, such as sturdy tables, or take shelter under a secure door frame, preferably under concrete stairs. Cover yourself with protective objects such as towels, pillows or blankets, or place your arms above your head to protect yourself from possible projections. If you are in the bedroom, take shelter under a mattress to increase protection. Seek shelter in the interior corners of homes, staying away from windows.

⚠️ Forecast from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: A rotating cell is observed with the probability of forming a tornado in the municipality of Juárez, #Coahuilamoving towards the southeast.

��Don’t leave your house

��Stay away from windows

��Avoid taking refuge in light constructions pic.twitter.com/z1o2zYQwG1

— National Civil Protection Coordination (@CNPC_MX)

March 16, 2024

The SMN forecasts heavy occasional rains, electric shocks, hail and wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h in the aforementioned locations.

Finally, citizens were urged to follow all protection measures at home and stay informed through official Civil Protection channels.

EE

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions