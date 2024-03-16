loading…

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (center) visits participating troops in the Gaza Strip and conducts a situation assessment with commanders in Rafah, Gaza on March 13, 2024. Photo/Ariel Hermoni (GPO)/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The Israeli colonial army announced it intends to direct most of the 1.4 million Palestinian refugees living in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza towards “islands of humanity” in the center of the Gaza Strip.

This step was taken before Israel’s expected ground attack on Rafah.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the transfer of those in Rafah to designated areas would be carried out in coordination with international actors.

According to him, the transfer was the main part of the army’s preparations for the invasion of Rafah. Israel says it wants to destroy Hamas, which has four battalions in Rafah.

Hagari added, “We need to ensure that 1.4 million people or at least a significant number of the 1.4 million people will move. Where? To the islands of humanity that we will create together with the international community.”

He stressed these islands will provide temporary housing, food, water and other necessities for evacuated Palestinians.

He did not say when Rafah would be evacuated or when the offensive against the city would begin, and explained that Israel wanted the timing to be right from an operational point of view and had to be coordinated with Egypt, which said it did not want a wave of Palestinian refugees crossing its border.

Rafah has grown in population in recent months as Palestinians in Gaza flee fighting from almost every corner of the Gaza Strip.

Now tents cover the entire city of Rafah. The fate of residents in Rafah has been a source of great concern for Israel’s allies, including the United States (US) and humanitarian organizations, who believe an attack on the area would result in disaster.