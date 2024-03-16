He loses control of his motorbike and hits his head, Giacomo Licciardello died at just 16 years old

A very serious accident occurred on Monday 11 March. Unfortunately, a 16-year-old, called Giacomo Licciardello, suffered the worst and, after falling from his motorbike, immediately appeared to be in very serious conditions.

The whole community hoped for a miracle and prayed for a long time that the boy would survive. But within a few hours his situation worsened, until unfortunately the sad epilogue. The 16-year-old didn’t make it and they had no choice but to declare him dead.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on Monday 11 March. Precisely in the municipality of Carruba, between Riposto and Giarre, where he lived with his family, which is located in the province of Catania. Giacomo was in his third year at the Riposto Nautical Institute and from how they describe him, he was very well known.

On that day he was riding his motorbike, a 125 Naked. It is not yet clear where he was headed. But when suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he lost control. At the moment there appear to be no other vehicles involved and after skidding, he fell to the ground.

The conditions of Giacomo Licciardello after the accident and his heartbreaking death

CREDIT: EXPLORE ITALY

Despite wearing a helmet, he hit his head and his situation immediately appeared very serious. In fact, passers-by, seeing the seriousness of her condition, immediately asked for the intervention of health workers, who arrived on site within a few minutes.

After stabilizing him on the spot, they rushed him to the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania. They admitted him to the intensive care unit, but it was here that the unthinkable happened on Friday 15 March.

Unfortunately, Giacomo’s condition worsened drastically, until the doctors had no choice but to declare his brain death. His passing has left great pain and despair in the hearts of his loved ones and those who knew him.