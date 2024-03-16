loading…

View of Ashdod harbor, Israel, October 23, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ammar Awad

GAZA – Israel’s Ashdod Port is currently in the middle of an opening effort promoted by several countries that are putting pressure on the Zionists. The opening of this port aims to become a route for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The idea of ​​opening this port was formed through a video conference from several UN countries such as the United States (US), England, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and the European Union (EU).

According to the New York Times, this alternative aid route is very necessary because so far other countries have only been able to distribute aid through one point in Egypt.

In this case, Israeli officials then demanded strict checks on all supplies entering Gaza to remove anything that could benefit Hamas.

In fact, the idea of ​​opening Ashdod Port has been around since January 24, 2024, but the Israeli government has not officially announced a decision to allow flour shipments through Ashdod, and the prime minister’s office refused to comment.

4 Facts about Israel’s Port of Ashdod

1. One of Israel’s Main Cargo Ports

The Port of Ashdod is one of Israel’s three main cargo ports. According to Logistic Cluster, Ashdod is also the main port recommended for use by the humanitarian community and the economic gateway to the State of Israel.

2. Location of Israel’s Ashdod Port

This port is located in the Ashdod region, about 40 kilometers south of Tel Aviv, and adjacent to the mouth of the Lachish River.

Israel’s Ashdod port, which is on the Mediterranean coast, is only about 16 miles or around 25.7 kilometers from Gaza.

For this reason, many parties consider that the existence of this port is very necessary in providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza area.