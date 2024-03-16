loading…

Qatar is the richest Muslim country in the world. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Most Muslim countries are located in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and some are in Central Asia and Asia Pacific. Most of the richest Muslim countries in the world come from the Middle East, whose economies are largely based on black gold and natural resources.

Lately, things in the region are not looking good after Israel’s bombing of Gaza and now the war is spreading across the Middle East. Yemen’s Houthis have acted to attack Israeli ships and blockaded merchant ships.

15 Richest Muslim Countries in the World, What Rank is Indonesia?

1. Qatar



Photo/Reuters

PDB For Kapita (2024): USD118,150

Qatar is the only Muslim country with a GDP per capita of more than USD 100,000. The country has a GDP of USD 342.84 billion and a projected real GDP growth rate of 2.20%.

Qatar has gained global attention after the success of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Qatar is the richest Muslim country in the world.

2. United Arab Emirates



Photo/Reuters

GDP Per Capita (2024): USD92,950

The United Arab Emirates is one of the most developed Muslim countries in the world with a GDP of USD 952.17 billion and a GDP per capita of USD 92,950. The United Arab Emirates ranks second among the richest Muslim countries.

3. Arab Saudi



Photo/Reuters

GDP Per Capita (2024): USD71,370

Saudi Arabia is diversifying its economy through large investments in non-oil sectors. The country has a GDP of USD 2.39 trillion and an estimated real GDP growth rate of 4% in 2024.