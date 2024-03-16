In memory of Marcello Gandini, a number of lamps have been created from his famous and lesser-known designs.

Last Wednesday we received the sad news that Marcello Gandini had passed away. We’ve already dedicated a short news article to this, but Gandini certainly deserves more. Now we will look at the work of the Italian grandmaster in more detail, using a number of videos. And @willeme is also reportedly doing research somewhere for an in-depth article on Gandini…

Lamborghini Miura S

Spotter: @dutchstylez

The Lamborghini Miura was still quite tame compared to Gandini’s later designs, but it is nonetheless a particularly impressive looker in real life. Moreover, you will never see him. There are four Dutch registered examples, including this very stylish silver with gold rimmed copy which can be seen here in Amsterdam.

Lamborghini Espada

Observer: @lexusfan

Gandini later made a splash with his wedge-shaped cars with diagonal lines, but the Espada had a surprising amount of horizontal lines. This gives this Lamborghini a unique look. This straight roofline also had a practical function, as the Espada was a true four-seater. @lexusfan came across this car in Alderley Edge, England (tip if you’re ever in the area: it’s a spotter’s paradise).

Iso Rivolta Lele

Spotter: @harmengerritsen

One of Marcello Gandini’s lesser-known creations is Iso Lele. We mostly know this brand from Grifo, but Lele was 2+2 from Iso. Lele is not the same classical beauty as Iso Grifo, but Gandini managed to make him something special. Limited to 125 units, this Italian GT is a true rarity.

Alfa Romeo Montreal

Observer: @justawheelchairguy

In a very recent development, this beautiful Alfa was parked at TEFAF in Maastricht last week. In Montreal it’s easy to recognize an early Gandini design because from the side the car looks like a baby Miura. But this is not an insult at all. And the Montreal certainly has its own look, with unique louvres above the headlights that fold up when the headlights are turned on.

Fiat X1/9

Spotter: @ngevers2000

Gandini not only designed rare sports cars, this Fiat X1/9 was a sports car that was produced in large numbers (more than 140,000). However, the design turned out to be no less exotic. It was based on the Autobianchi A112 Runabout concept. X1/9 is now very rarely seen on the streets. This makes it more interesting than ever.

Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

Observer: @Maurice16

Walking out of the car museum and finding a Lancia Stratos in the parking lot: that’s a nice bonus. This happened to @Maurice16 after visiting Autoworld in Brussels. Thanks to Gandini’s design, the Stratos still looks otherworldly. Seeing a Stratos is as unusual as seeing a UFO, as only 492 were built.

Lamborghini Urraco

Spotter: @spotcrewda

The Urraco was greatly overshadowed by the Miura and Countach, but this Lambo was also a Gandini design. In profile, the Urraco has a lot in common with the Dino 308 GT4. And this is no coincidence: this car appeared on the market a year later, it was designed by… Gandini. Cars were also direct competitors. The Urraco was the less successful of the two, with only 791 examples built compared to 3,666 examples of the 308 and 208 GT4.

Lamborghini Countach LP400

Observer: @justawheelchairguy

It’s not really considered a wild place (it’s a photo shoot), but we chose this car anyway. This is the LP400, the Countach in its purest form, as Gandini intended it. No extra-wide wheel arches, no spoiler, no bumpers, just a wedge shape. As a bonus, two more Gandini creations can be seen in the background. Three cars of the same brand, designed by the same designer, but completely different.

Maserati Khamsin

Spotter: @spotcrewda

There’s nothing wrong with the Quattroporte V, but if you put the Khamsin next to it, it immediately becomes very boring. Khamsin was Gandini and Bertone’s first design for Maserati. The Khamsin is special not only because of its sharp lines, but also because of its unique details, such as the asymmetrical grilles on the hood and the plexiglass at the rear (which, unfortunately, was blacked out in this particular example).

Maserati Shamal

Spotter: @spotcrewda

In the mid-1990s, Gandini designed the entire Maserati line: Quattroporte IV, Ghibli and the flagship Shamal. Like the Quattroporte, this model was based on the Biturbo of the 1980s. This Maserati has several special design elements, such as a diagonal rear wheel arch (a Gandini trademark), a windshield spoiler, and a thick B-pillar (which doubles as a roll cage). With only 369 built in just 6 years, this is another Gandini creation that you won’t have a hard time coming across.

Here they are, 10 places in honor of Marcello Gandini. Have you also come across a special car (whether Gandini designed it or not)? Then we’d love to have your photos featured on Autoblog Spots.

