Will there be people driving home and cursing because they are only allowed to drive at 100 km/h and at home drive at 80 km/h just for fun in Euro Truck Simulator 2? Or are they professional drivers who digitally overcome the limiter in their spare time? Anyway: for true truck fans, there is now a truck steering wheel that can be added to the game setup.

Racing simulator farmer Moza recently unveiled a steering wheel. It’s not an exact replica of a real truck, but it does resemble a human steering wheel. The diameter is 40 centimeters and on the steering wheel you will find various buttons, for example to turn on the lights or use the turn signal. Unlike most trucks, there is an LED shift indicator on the steering wheel. The handlebar fits the Moza base, but if you buy an adapter it will fit other brands of handlebar bases as well.

Real wipers and support

This summer you can expand the steering wheel with extensions for turn signals and wipers. If you get that far, you’ll actually have to buy a shift lever as well. You have already noticed: this is also a hobby that can very quickly get out of control. Finally, you can buy a stand so you can tilt the truck’s steering wheel up and drive it like a real truck. Unfortunately, the item is not suitable for PlayStation 5, but it is suitable for Xbox and PC.

A separate steering wheel will cost you 329 euros, but then you should already have a wheelbase. The cheapest is the Moza R5, which will set you back another 329 euros. The most expensive is the R21, for which you pay 1099 euros. You actually need a support to place the steering wheel in the corner of the truck, which will cost you another 55 euros. A set of pedals will cost 179 euros at Moza. It is not yet known how much the turn signals will cost. A steering wheel knob isn’t that big of an investment; You can get this for about five bucks.