The presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, presented proposals to promote investment in Mexico, among which facilities in fiscal matters, payment of taxes, respecting the rule of law and betting on renewable energies stand out.

“We are going to make life easier for (investors) in tax matters, in terms of paying taxes, in terms of procedures,” said Gálvez, during his participation in the International Nearshoring Congress, in Aguascalientes.

The candidate acknowledged that a problem has been detected in the export of products to other countries, mainly due to the saturation of the ports in Mexico, so new ones would have to be built or expanded to achieve better results: “That is what makes “Let more investment come to the country, efficiency in our ports.”

He took the opportunity to talk about the constructions that are already fixed in the country, such as the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the Mayan Train, from which various benefits can be achieved without the need to make modifications. Regarding the Mayan Train, Gálvez mentioned that new investments are being sought in the South of the country.

