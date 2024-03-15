With a mileage of 268,500 km, some 991 has just been broken in, right?

Few manufacturers understand the fine line between entertainment and everyday usability. Sure, a BMW ///M or a Mercedes ///AMG are nice, but they’re often not true sports cars.

Even the Z4 is actually a 3 Series, but with a different body style. And for many, cars like Lotus, Alpine or Donkervoort seem too hardcore. Porsche has chosen this balance very well.

This means you can also drive a Porsche a lot. They are comfortable, safe and quite economical for normal driving. In this case, someone has just driven 268,500 km in a relatively modern 911. It’s part of the 991 generation.

Comfort version

In terms of technical characteristics, this is an option for the frequent driver. So no 911 GT3 RS with ClubSport package and semi-slick tires. No, it’s a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with a PDK gearbox. This is perhaps the least interesting version for the purist.

These purists often opt for rear-wheel drive coupes with a manual transmission. Or, well, these purists often drive an old Boxster or MR2 because “their dream spec hasn’t come to fruition yet.”

In terms of equipment, it’s also not an impressive car, this 911 with 268,500 km on the clock. The car is black outside and inside. The car is equipped with optional sports seats, extensive power steering and an extensive leather package.

991 with 268,500 km mileage: do you dare?

Judging by the images, the car could use some good detailing. More importantly, the car has recently undergone a major overhaul. In addition, this is an original Dutch car with a National Car Pass certificate.

In terms of technical specifications, this is a Dickschiff: it is a 4S, that is, with a large 3.8-liter engine producing 400 hp. and 440 Nm. Carreras come with a turbo engine these days, but this one still has a naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine. And in fact, the 991 has a more beautiful and timeless design than the current 992, doesn’t it?

The price of all this beauty is 59,500 euros. The text states that this is an export price, but there is no regular price. So we are naive and say that the price seems to be 59,500.

The trader will not ONLY mention the export price in the Dutch advertisement, will he? So the question remains: would you dare to buy this 911 Carrera 4S with 268,500 km on the clock? Interested? You can watch the advertisement here!

