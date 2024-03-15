Bayahibe: the largest wellness area in Italy in Valmontone

Precarious work, the numbers that photograph the Italian emergency. INPS data processed by CGIL

A CGIL report drawn up on the basis of data provided by INPS, photographs a major emergency in Italy, that relating to precarious work. Temporary workers are on average for only 155 days a year and earn – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – less than 11 thousand euros gross. The sectors that contribute most to creating these jobs are mainly linked to tourism: travel and rental agencies, business services, hotels and restaurants. But public schools, with their usual army of over 200 thousand temporary substitute teachers, also make a very significant contribution, as does the public administration in general which in total reaches half a million. These are important numbers, there are 4 million people in this precarious condition in Italy.

Insecurity – continues Il Fatto – is not the same in all sectors. For example, while the average number of working days in manufacturing is 177, in hotels and restaurants this drops to 115. That in education is much higher, standing at 196. The accommodation and restaurant sector also has the highest average daily wage low, just over 49 euros. In short, while fixed-term contracts – the fact concludes – are usually presented by those who want to encourage them as the entry channel towards stable jobs, the data tell a different story: precariousness in Italy is synonymous with under-employment, inconsistency of income and therefore is among the causes of salary problems. 48.9% of our temporary workers are under 35 years old.