You just have to experience it: you live somewhere in the middle of nowhere and then the government suddenly decides you’re no longer allowed to go out in your slightly older car. However, this is the message that all Walloons received in 2020, because not only the cities, but the entire region will become one big low emission zone. This LEZ was originally supposed to come into force in 2023, but was postponed to 2025 due to a lack of unity in decisions… And this unity now seems to still not exist, less than a year before the measure began.

Only for cities?

At a meeting of the environmental committee of the Walloon parliament, Environment Minister Céline Tellier spoke out against the introduction of a low-emission zone for the entire region. According to the minister, this measure cannot be justified from an environmental point of view, and she bases this on research by the Institut Scientifique de Service Public. The agency concluded that European emission limits are only exceeded locally, usually on just a few streets in busy cities. Therefore, Tellier says, it makes no sense that the current proposal does not distinguish between restrictions that apply in urban and rural areas.

The minister therefore promises to present a new proposal to the Walloon government soon, and in all likelihood it will limit the influence of low-emission zones to cities only – as is also the case in Flanders and our neighboring countries. It is not yet known what the rules of these new low emission zones will be. The current proposal, which wanted to turn the entire Walloon region into one big LEZ from next year, would impose a ban on all cars with Euro 4 standard or lower, regardless of fuel.