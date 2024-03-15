After months of practice laps and a few crashes, Google’s self-driving car can be driven on public roads without training wheels or a driver. At least in Los Angeles. Whether you’re going on vacation or are there for another reason: You’ll recognize self-driving taxis by the word “Waymo” on the sides. This is not a cool slogan showing that cars do much more than just driving a taxi, but the name of a subsidiary of Google.

Starting yesterday, Los Angeles residents can order a ride in a self-driving taxi. Some self-driving cars will also arrive in Austin, Texas, later this year. For now, you can only order a driverless taxi in the area between Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles. Experienced GTA V players know exactly where this is. The first customers to use a driverless taxi will not have to pay. In a few weeks, taxis will become a paid service.

Will driverless taxis come to the Netherlands?

No, taxi drivers in the Netherlands still have to worry about their jobs being taken over by robots. In the Netherlands and the rest of Europe, cars are not yet allowed to travel without a driver. Here, for each model, we look at how safe the car is in self-driving mode and what level it is assigned. The higher the level, the more the machine can do on its own.

For example, the Ford Mustang Mach-e received a good score of 2+. This allows the electric Mustang to drive itself on the highway while allowing the driver to take his hands off the wheel. Now that Apple’s self-driving cars are gone, there’s one less player in the market, but there are still plenty of other companies investing in self-driving cars. Who knows where we’ll be here in a few years.