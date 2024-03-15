In the United States, the House of Representatives enacted a bill to ban the well-known social network TikTok throughout the North American country and force ByteDance to sell its shares, on the pretext that it puts part of national security at risk. Although this law may bring with it some negative effects on its economy, the fear that the Chinese Government will use the data collected by said social network is more than enough to continue with this measure. However, a former close associate of Donald Trump claims to have a purchase plan to take over the social network and, in the process, take it away from China. Who is this character?

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury when Donald Trump was president, assured that he has found a great lucrative opportunity in TikTok and that he is already taking the first steps to make said platform his own. “It’s a big business and it should be owned by American companies,” he said in an interview with CNBC.

YOU CAN SEE: Opportunities for entrepreneurial women in Latin America: the fight to promote their own businesses

Who is Steven Mnuchin and what is his relationship with Trump?

As already mentioned, Steven Mnuchin was Treasury Secretary to the 45th President of the United States. However, he has fulfilled other roles in the business world, as a former director of Goldman Sachs and even as a film producer, of films such as ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Annabelle’. In addition, it is known that he was Trump’s partner in several businesses before joining his cabinet.

YOU CAN SEE: Do you live in Florida? Discover the unmissable resident ticket offer at Walt Disney World

How much would ByteDance sell the TikTok social network for?

ByteDance, the Chinese company, could face the need to divest TikTok in the context of regulatory pressures in the United States, even though it has not officially been put up for sale.

In the current scenario, several potential names are being considered for the acquisition, including Steven Mnuchin. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, Bobby Kotick, former executive at Activision Blizzard, and Zhang Yiming, co-founder of ByteDance, have begun preliminary talks. Additionally, interest has been shown by various investment funds in the Middle East, although a specific sales price has not been established so far.

YOU CAN SEE: Kanye West caused millionaire losses to the Adidas brand after separation

What’s next for TikTok in the United States?

The bill still must be approved by the US Senate to take effect. However, the outlook is cloudy and the outcome uncertain.

For his part, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, He Yadong, stated that the United States should respect a market economy and fair competition. Likewise, he called for a more open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to operate in the United States.

“China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” He Yadong warned.

For his part, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed that if alleged national security reasons can be used to arbitrarily suppress excellent foreign companies, then there is no equity or justice at all. “It goes against the principles of fair competition and international economic and trade standards,” Wenbin said.

For this reason, the Chinese Government warned before the vote in the House of Representatives that the possible ban of the social network in the United States would be equivalent to shooting itself in the foot.

However, for years, China has implemented rigorous control over internet access within its territory, blocking the use of Western social networks such as Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. This measure is part of its broad national security and online censorship strategy.

A bill proposed a year ago failed because it constitutes a threat to freedom of expression. Photo: CNN