Sergio Rincón is a special effects specialist from Girón, municipality of Santander. His talent and perseverance have made his work cross borders and reach Hollywood. The Colombian participated in the great winner of the 2024 Oscars, ‘Oppenheimer’, and in other popular productions such as ‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Por Siempre’, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantunmania’.

YOU CAN SEE: Al Pacino defends himself after the impasse at the 2024 Oscars: “It was not my intention to omit them”

What did Sergio Rincón do in the movie ‘Oppenheimer’?

Sergio Rincón was a member of the team of 15 experts in charge of performing visual effects shots for Christopher Nolan’s film. “My specific task consisted of mixing, using digital compositing software, the elements recorded with IMAX cameras during filming, to generate all these visions of the quantum world and achieve the final special effects scenes that are part of the film,” indicated the Colombian artist to the SENA portal.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Godzilla Minus One’: this was behind the scenes of the low-budget Oscar winner

Where did Sergio Rincón, a Colombian who participated in ‘Oppenheimer’, study?

Rincón studied Graphic Design at the University of Bucaramanga and completed a diploma at the National Film School in Bogotá. He consolidated his studies in Colombia and specialized in 3D Animation Technology at the National Learning Service (SENA). After her national experiences, she completed a master’s degree in Animation and Special Effects at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

“I did a professional internship and after this, I got my first job in the industry, which was a studio in Los Angeles called ‘The Third Floor’, doing previsualizations for series and movies,” said the VFX specialist.

Since 2021, Sergio Rincón has been a member of the Visual Effects Society (VES), an association whose member studios won the Oscar for best special effects in 2022 for the film ‘Dune’. Through his work in this production company, the Colombian participated in the streaming series ‘Extrapolations’, on Apple TV, in 2023, and ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Blood Origins’, on Netflix.

In addition, Rincón has also worked in superhero films. His name appears in the credits of ‘Uncharted’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘Hawkeye’.

The latest production released is ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’, a Netflix series directed by Robert Rodríguez.

YOU CAN SEE: This was the film that ‘stole’ the Oscar from ‘The Snow Society’ and you can watch it from your home

How many statuettes did ‘Oppenheimer’ win at the 2024 Oscars?

‘Oppenheimer’ was the big winner of the 2024 edition of the Oscars. Christopher Nolan’s film was made of seven statuettes:

Best Film AwardBest Actor Award: Cillian MurphyBest Supporting Actor Award: Robert Downey Jr. Best Director Award: Christopher Nolan Best Soundtrack Award: Ludwig Göransson Best Cinematography Award: Hoyte van Hoytema Best Editing Award: Jennifer Lame .

How many Oscars has Colombia won?

On two occasions, Colombia has managed to win the award at the Oscars. The first victory went to Patricia Cardoso, for her short film ‘The Kingdom of Heaven’. In 1996, the Colombian filmmaker was recognized in the drama category at the Student Academy Awards, an exclusive Academy space for productions made by university students.

In this same category, he won, but in 2013, Juan David Aristizábal, for his work ‘A second chance’.