This Thursday, SpaceX carried out the third Starship test flight from Boca Chica, Texas, this ship, the largest and most powerful in the world designed to reach outer space, had faced two failed attempts in April and November 2023, which resulted in explosions.

During the live broadcast, although the company confirmed the loss of the craft shortly after its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the waters of the Indian Ocean, the test was considered a huge success.

Liftoff took place around 8:25 local time from a pad at Starbase, SpaceX’s base. Both stages of the rocket separated successfully, although the first stage, known as Super Heavy, failed to complete its return to ground successfully.

The other part, the Starship itself, successfully continued the planned journey of almost one orbit around the planet, during which it moved at an altitude of about 160 kilometers and at a speed of more than 26 thousand km/h.

During more than an hour of flight, a considerably longer time compared to previous tests, the Starhip managed to open and close the ship’s doors and transfer fuel from one tank to another, part of the tests planned for today.

The ship had time while it descended and re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere to broadcast some impressive live images of the planet, after which, and as expected, the communication was cut off.

Moments later, mission controllers confirmed that they “lost” the ship during its descent at more than 25,000 kilometers per hour.

Although Starship did not survive the harsh conditions during its reentry, the test accomplished several of its objectives. The owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, indicated that they plan more tests for this year.

The idea with these tests is to prepare the ground for the United States to return to the Moon, expectedly in 2026, and accelerate the path to Mars.

SpaceX, which has classified the two previous launches as learning despite the setbacks, needed approval from the government’s Federal Aviation Administration for today’s new attempt.

The FAA said Wednesday that SpaceX “met all safety, environmental, policy and financial responsibility requirements.”

Last April, Starship’s two stages failed to separate and mission controllers activated an emergency system that intentionally blew up the rocket about four minutes after launch.

The second test, which also ended in an explosion, was more successful, as both stages separated and SpaceX “achieved a number of important milestones and provided invaluable data to continue rapidly developing Starship,” the company explained.

