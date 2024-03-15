Traveling is one of the favorite activities for many Mexicans, as is visiting the beautiful beaches that are found throughout the country and if you are an enthusiast of historical trips, they transport us to bygone eras, combining natural beauty with the richness of the history, we will tell you about the oldest beach in Mexico.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the beach ‘La Audiencia’ whose historical relevance dates back to the viceregal era, and its beauty continues to captivate national and international tourists.

It should be noted that it is special not only because of its age, but also because its beautiful views, lush vegetation and crystal clear waters attract thousands of visitors every year.

Where is The Audience located?

This beach is located in the municipality of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima. It was part of the old port of Salagua, founded by the Spanish on the Pacific coast.

To access this beautiful location, simply follow Boulevard Miguel de la Madrid, Manzanillo’s main avenue, and then continue along Audiencia Street. It is located a few kilometers inland and is easily accessible, as it is in front of the prestigious El Tesoro Hotel, one of the most famous in the city.

The area has hotels, spas and a large amount of vegetation. It is the perfect destination for a relaxing vacation in the company of your loved ones.

Why is it called The Audience?

In December 1539, he witnessed an important event: the arrival of the Viceroy of New Spain, who met with members of the city council of the City of Colima and other local inhabitants and due to the audience that took place in that area , the beach is named after that.

