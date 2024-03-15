In the latest report from the United Nations (UN), it was revealed that a South American country leads the Human Development Index in all of Latin America, despite the fact that said nation dropped within the world ranking. This study provides an in-depth look at the region’s progress and challenges.

The update from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) of the UN analyzed and measured human development factors during 2022 and its variation with respect to 2021. Among the data analyzed is life expectancy, years of schooling, expectations of years of training and gross income per capita.

What is the country with the greatest human development in Latin America?

With a score of 0.860, Chile is positioned as the country with “very high human development” and ranks 44th in the world ranking. According to the data mentioned by the UNDP, life expectancy in the South American nation reaches 79.5 years and the length of schooling reaches 16.8, in addition the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita reached US$24,431 annually. .

Human Development Index (HDI) is a composite measure that evaluates a country’s progress under three basic dimensions of human development. Photo: UNDP.

The United Nations Development Program indicates that, between 1990 and 2022, Chile suffered changes in terms of human development, with a variation of 22%, with an increase in life expectancy by 6.9 years. However, this increase was interrupted in the 2020 report, when the score went from 0.859 to 0.849.

Chile’s leadership in the Human Development Index is due to a combination of factors, which include effective public policies, investment in education and health, and an economy that, despite global challenges, showed resilience and growth. These actions resulted in significant improvements in the lives of its citizens, which positions the country as a role model in the region.

Chile is positioned as a country of “very high human development” with a score of 0.860. Photo: AFP

What position does Peru occupy in the Human Development Index?

Regarding the Human Development Index, Peru is within the “High Human Development” category, the second highest. However, within this, the country fell in position in 2020-2021, after being 79 out of 189 countries in 2019.

Peru remains among the countries classified as having “High human development.” Photo: Andina.

Ranking of the Human Development Index in South America

Chile (Score: 0.860/Position: 44).Argentina (Score: 0.849/Position: 48).Uruguay (Score: 0.830/Position: 52).Ecuador (Score: 0.765/Position: 83).Peru (Score: 0.762/Position: Rank: 87).Brazil (Score: 0.760/Rank: 89).Colombia (Score: 0.758/Rank: 91).Paraguay (Score: 0.731/Rank: 102).Venezuela (Score: 0.699/Rank: 119).Bolivia (Score: 0.698/Rank: 120).

What is the Human Development Index?

The Human Development Index (HDI) is a composite measure that assesses a country’s progress in three basic dimensions of human development: life expectancy, education, and standard of living. The UNDP of the United Nations created the HDI, which is crucial to understanding how countries move towards more equitable and sustainable development, allowing comparisons between nations and regions.

The data extracted by the HDI are necessary to prepare a world ranking of human development. The annual classification allows us to see the evolution of a country over time. Using this information, various governments can understand where the failing parts are within their nation and look for growth options.