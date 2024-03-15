loading…

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the United States’ best-known Jewish pastor, was asked to remove his kippah by Saudi Arabian officials during his visit to the kingdom. Photo/Fox News

JAKARTA – Because of Kippah, the delegations of the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia were involved in tension. This moment occurred when a well-known US rabbi or Jewish priest was asked to remove his kippah by Saudi officials during a visit to the kingdom.

This incident actually gave rise to new problems. Not only was he offended, the US delegation even cut short its visit and left immediately.

What is a Kippah?

In general, the kippah is a typical Jewish head covering. Some people call it a typical Jewish peci.

Quoting the JewishLearning page, the kippah is also known as a yarmulke or skullcap. Its existence has become a symbol for Jewish believers.

In traditional Jewish communities, the kippah is only worn by men. It can be used almost all the time, except when sleeping and bathing.

Meanwhile, in non-orthodox communities, some women also wear kippahs. Its use is varied, it can be when eating, praying, studying Jewish books or entering sacred spaces such as synagogues.

The raw materials for kippahs also vary. In traditional orthodox communities, men wear black velvet or silk kippahs. Meanwhile, modern orthodox, conservative and reform communities wear leather or knitted kippahs.

Then, the style or model of the kippah in Israel also shows political and religious affiliation. Usually classical orthodox ones use large, smooth, black, and shaped like a round bowl.

Then, Hasidim wear large black flannel or satin cloths. Meanwhile, a knitted kippah usually indicates someone is part of the Zionist nationalist camp. Despite the many versions, rabbis who teach at various institutions more often wear the traditional large black kippah.

Furthermore, the use of the kippah in Israel has social significance. For example, there is a view that wearing a kippah shows that a Jew is quite religious.

Such is the comment on the kippah, a special Jewish head covering that made the US and Saudi Arabian delegation tense.

