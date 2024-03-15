Will Shell follow its US rivals and choose a future full of fossil energy, despite its previous promises to go green? Or is Shell actually at the forefront of greening and only increasing the distance from its pursuers?

The question is at play again now that Shell announced its long-awaited updated sustainability strategy last week. A twofold picture emerges from the review. On the one hand, Shell is weakening and even abandoning an important climate goal. On the other hand, the company is setting a new, astonishing climate goal that even the American concerns Exxon and Chevron do not have.

Either way, the weakening of existing targets is evidence to critics that Shell is increasingly taking greening less seriously. Under new CEO Wael Sawan, who took over in early 2023, Shell has already made a number of “changes” to its sustainability policy, which was still enjoying international recognition in 2020 when it was developed by his predecessor Ben van Beurden.

For example, Shell stopped selling sustainably generated electricity to households in the UK and Germany because it would not generate enough profit. And the goal of producing 1 to 2 percent less oil annually until 2030 was effectively abandoned (although, according to Shell itself, this was because the ultimate goal of cutting oil production by 20 percent had already been achieved).

Sawan explained both moves by saying that Shell must not forget to make enough profits, otherwise shareholders will leave. And if the shareholders leave, you’ll screw up like a capital-intensive company like Shell. Unfortunately, Sawan says, it’s mostly renewable energy now, which can’t generate as much profit yet, and is therefore the burden of the bill.

According to Mark van Baal, founder of the green shareholder activist collective Follow This, the weakening and removal of two (interim) climate targets is a sign that Sawan is now “obsessed with Shell’s underperforming share price relative to that of its US rivals”

But Shell itself says the new climate target, which also aims to reduce CO2 emissions generated by customers’ fuel use in absolute quantities (so-called Scope 3 emissions), shows it is going further than other oil companies. Because Americans categorically refuse to include such goals, because consumers should be responsible for reducing their consumption. Shell itself for a long time did not want to set such goals for itself, but is now changing tactics. And if you ask Sawan, it’s proof that Shell is the fossil fuel company you, as an investor, should be putting your money into if you want to help in the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy supply.

Gap

The climate ambitions of fossil fuel companies, like their financial performance, are difficult to compare. If only because each company pursues its own, “unique” goals. And even if companies do have the same standards, they often use different “calibration years” against which, for example, emissions reduction commitments are compared. Shell often uses 2016 for this. But the UK’s BP again uses 2019, and France’s Total uses 2015.

Abandoning climate targets shows Shell CEO Sawan is obsessed with underperforming share prices

It matters a lot what exactly the CO2 emissions are in such a reference year. If it is relatively high, then you will have to do significantly more with a target emission reduction of, say, 40 percent, than with a slightly lower emission level.

What is more or less certain is that Shell has much more ambitious goals than its American competitors. In addition to missing targets to reduce consumer emissions in absolute terms, Exxon and Chevron also have much less ambitious plans to combat leaks of methane, an even more powerful greenhouse gas than CO2. And while Shell hopes to stop flaring natural gas entirely by 2025, Exxon doesn’t want to go beyond a 60 to 70 percent cut in 2030, five years later.

The client defines the ambitions

Important note: This is often about ambition rather than firm, binding agreements. In reality, there are often no underlying policies to achieve these goals. For example, in a footnote at the very end of its revised green strategy, Shell warns that it remains to be seen whether its “mother of all climate ambitions” (being CO2 neutral by 2050) will be achieved. Policy in this regard is not yet fully developed: Shell is not planning further than ten years.

Moreover, according to Shell, it also depends on what society wants in the coming years. If customers don’t want or don’t have the money to buy an electric car, Shell will of course have a hard time selling less fossil energy. In short, Shell is following the customer with these ambitions. It’s really no different than other fossil fuel companies.

Shell’s new goal is also not unique in scope. BP and Total have similar targets, apparently even somewhat more stringent (although they are difficult to compare due to different benchmark years). BP used to have a clearer target, but has previously weakened it due to the same pressure Sawan says he is under.

Either way, it’s safe to say that Shell is trying to do both. Join the Americans and go green. The latter was also appointed as a judge. In 2021, a court in The Hague ruled in the Milieudedefensie case that Shell needs to do significantly more to become more sustainable. So in a way, Shroud is stuck.

This was reflected in investors’ reaction to the news on Thursday: it had virtually no effect on the company’s share price. The price went up a percent or two, not much, but at least there wasn’t widespread criticism of the change in strategy. Apparently, most Shell investors think this is a good thing, that’s the conclusion. Or the proponents and detractors more or less balance each other out—which is exactly what Shell was hoping for.

Anyone who lists Shell’s Dutch shareholders suddenly realizes that Shell is in fact no longer a Dutch company.

This angered Follow This’s Van Baal. Van Baal has for years tried to persuade shareholders to back him to jointly put Shell and other major oil multinationals such as Total Energies, Exxon Mobil, BP and Chevron on a more climate-friendly course through resolutions that are put to vote . at shareholders’ meetings. Van Baal hopes more and more shareholders will increase pressure on Shell to achieve more ambitious climate targets in line with the Paris climate agreement.

But Shell is a giant company, which of course makes it difficult to exert influence. The company’s market value is more than 210 billion dollars (almost 195 billion euros). This market value is divided into over 3.21 billion shares. The same applies to other oil companies: BP has 2.82 billion shares outstanding, Chevron has 1.86 billion, Exxon Mobil has 3.97 billion and Total Energies has 2.33 billion. If you want voting rights, you will have to buy a lot of shares.

And this is where things get more complicated. After all, what can you do with a share? You have a vote, but what exactly? In general, under UK law (where Shell is headquartered and therefore legally incorporated), shareholders cannot do anything other than reject the annual report or dissolve the board of directors. They are allowed to put topics on the agenda, but not sit at the head of the board. Therefore, resolutions like Follow This are formulated as recommendations rather than instructions to the board of directors.

But even if shareholders want to send a signal, it will still be quite difficult to get any weight behind it. Anyone who lists Shell’s top ten shareholders will see that there is only a very select group of shareholders who may consider themselves to be a bit powerful. The largest is US investment company Vanguard, which owns 3.54 percent of Shell shares. Their value is $7.3 billion. Next comes the Norwegian government fund with a share of 3.03 percent, followed by three different funds from asset manager BlackRock.

withstand force

Shell’s top 10 investors, mostly made up of US and British asset managers, have voting rights of just over 15 percent. And, what is not entirely surprising: the top ten combined have a significant influence on other large oil and gas companies: with the European Total and BP they also have just over 15 percent, and with the American oil companies Chevron and ExxonMobil they reach just under a quarter.

Anyone who lists Shell’s Dutch shareholders suddenly realizes that Shell is in fact no longer a Dutch company. All registered investors whose home country is the Netherlands together hold no more than 0.22 percent of the shares (and therefore also the votes). And that 0.22 percent is also polluted by companies like Goldman Sachs, which is part of Shell through its Dutch subsidiaries. MN Services, Shell’s largest Dutch investor after Goldman, manages a total of 0.04 percent of Shell shares on behalf of the PMT and PME pension funds. Van Lanschot, Aegon or Robeco may be the big boys here, but they don’t get more than 0.01 percent of the vote in Shell. Then you can shout whatever you want, they won’t really hear you.

This underrepresentation of Dutch or even Europeans is also due to the fact that many large investors have already left Shell. Pension fund ABP, for example, left Shell due to dissatisfaction with climate policy. It also meant that the influence the fund could have on the company’s price disappeared.

The very fact that it is so difficult for shareholders to unite and actually exercise power may give Sawan and his associates the opportunity to correct course themselves. Both in the “good” and in the “bad” direction. With final goals still a long way off, oil and gas companies still have a lot of freedom in choosing how to achieve them.

However, the big question remains whether climate goals and the future of business will be feasible in the long term if the goals are changed in the short term. While oil companies won’t have to listen too hard to their shareholders, a significant loss of confidence and a sharp drop in share prices will certainly be a signal that directors of Shell, BP and others cannot ignore.

Ultimately, shareholders do have that right.

Read also: Shell is actually bucking the fossil fuel trend, says Shell

Share Write to the editor