10-year-old boy missing in the province of Catania: the mayor’s revelation on the track they are considering

At this time, searches are still underway for the case of the 10-year-old boy, who appears to have been missing since the night of Wednesday 13 March. Unfortunately, research has not yet yielded a positive outcome.

Mayor Giovanni Buttò, interviewed by Fanpage.it, explained how the investigations are going and above all the new lead they are following in these last hours. Obviously this news has not yet been confirmed and the investigators are maintaining maximum confidentiality. The man at the newspaper said:



Unfortunately there is no news, the child has not yet been found. The most plausible lead, even if there is secrecy on the part of the police, is the one in a family context. The child lives with two sisters together with two sisters. He was recently followed by a tutor, the complaint was made by the latter.

The fact is that she is with a man, perhaps a brother, this is news that does not come from the police but which is circulating in the town, one of the two sisters could have spread it. But we have no confirmation of this information. The hypothesis is that he may have moved away from the territory.

Here’s how the 10-year-old disappeared: what happened

CREDIT: THENEWSTORIES

His name is Mohamed Houssein Kalifa and he is only 10 years old. From what they say at the time he disappeared, he was wearing black pajamas, which appears to be tracksuits, either Nike or Adidas brand. They claim that he was in Italy without his parents, but he was entrusted to his older sisters and was under a project to try to help those who need it most.

From what the police have announced, all the necessary searches are underway at this time. They decided to spread a photo of him, so that anyone can find him, be able to recognize him and therefore notify the agents. In these hours they also say there would also be a lead already taken into consideration.

Unfortunately, research is still underway at the moment, but there is still no news and above all good news.