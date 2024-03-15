Italy weather forecast

Situation. According to weather forecasts, from the end of February to the first ten days of March, the atmospheric circulation on a synoptic scale was characterized by high blocking pressure on the Scandinavian sector, which caused repeated bad weather not only in Italy, but also a little further afield. … all of central and southern Europe. Now the situation is changing, the pressure on Scandinavia is decreasing and, together with the Atlantic vortex, will give greater strength to the western currents. Some troughs move within these currents, one of which is destined to cross central Europe on Saturday. It is this wave that we will also have to deal with. The fall will actually create unrest that will quickly spread throughout Italy, leaving some volatile effects in the first half of Sunday. The flows that will carry it will be northwesterly, so as always happens in such cases, the northern regions will remain downwind of the alpine barrier, especially the northwesterly, and will not see significant events. Instead, rain and thunderstorms will affect the center and south, and some events may be locally intense, with hail not ruled out. So let’s see what’s expected for these two days.

Weather Friday. North: Increased clouds during the day and light rain in the evening over the central-western Alps and Liguria. Isolated fog bands in Valpadana at night. The temperature drops slightly, with a maximum between 14 and 18.

Center: Partly cloudy to cloudy in the Tyrrhenian Sea, light rain in Tuscany. More sunshine elsewhere. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 13 to 18.

South: patchy clouds over the peninsular regions of the Tyrrhenian region and western Sardinia, no phenomena. More sunshine elsewhere. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 13 to 18.

Weather Saturday. North: Scattered and clear clouds, but cloudier skies over Liguria and the far northeast due to local rainfall. The temperature rises slightly, with a maximum of 15 to 19.

Center: Moderate instability along the route with localized light rain in Tuscany and inland areas, especially from morning to afternoon. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 14 to 17.

South: moderate instability, light rain in places, especially in the afternoon, especially in the Apennines. More sun on the islands. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 13 to 17.

The weather is Sunday. North: Predominance of sun, even with cloudy skies passing through the high layers of the layers. Fog until morning on the eastern plains. Stationary temperatures, maximum from 15 to 19.

Center: Stable and mostly sunny weather, with the exception of some innocuous cloudiness in the mornings on the Adriatic coast. The temperature rises, maximum from 15 to 19.

South: clouds and light rain over Apulia, Lucania, Calabria and northern Sicily, subsiding. It’s sunnier elsewhere. The temperature drops slightly, with a maximum between 14 and 18.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

FRIDAY: High pressure eases partially, favoring the arrival of more humid air responsible for a slow increase in clouds in the afternoon to cloudy skies in the evening. On the northern coasts in particular, scattered clouds alternated with sunshine throughout the day; on the southern coasts and in the capital, mostly clear or partly cloudy throughout the day, with the exception of some evening clouds; on the northern plains there are scattered clouds, denser during the day, alternating during the day with sunny periods; Low clouds and clouds of fog rise during the day on the southern plains. Very cloudy in the evening; in the sub-Apennines, scattered clouds alternating with sunny periods, with a tendency to thicken to cloudy or very cloudy in the evening; The sky over the Apennines is initially lightly or partly cloudy, but starting in the second half of the day the cloudiness increases. Light winds from the southeast quadrants move into the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2450 meters. A little rough sea.

SATURDAY: Moist penetrations reach the region, causing large amounts of clouds with mostly cloudy to very cloudy skies but no significant events. In particular, on the northern coast and in the capital there are scattered clouds, followed by sunny days throughout the day; on the southern coasts and in the Apennines the sky is very cloudy or overcast, with a tendency to clear in the evening; on the northern plains there are scattered clouds, denser during the day, alternating during the day with sunny periods; in the southern Plains, a gray day with very cloudy to overcast skies and some evening rain; in the sub-Apennines, a gray day with mostly very cloudy or overcast skies, but no significant phenomena. Light winds from the southwest quadrants move into the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2300 meters. Great excitement.

SUNDAY: An area of ​​high pressure moves across the region, bringing stable and sunny conditions except for some scattered clouds in the afternoon. Particularly on the northern coasts and northern plains, skies are mostly partly to partly cloudy, except for greater variability in the central hours of the day; on the southern coasts, in the sub-Apennines and in the Apennines, the sky is initially slightly or partly cloudy, but with increasing cloudiness starting in the afternoon; scattered clouds over the capital, alternating with sunny days during the day with a tendency to clear in the evening; Low clouds and clouds of fog rise during the day on the southern plains. It clears up in the evening. Light winds from the northeast quadrants rotating west; Thermal zero is about 2400 meters. The sea is rough to slightly rough.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

WEATHER GENERALLY STABLE, THOUGH WITH VARIABILITY AND RESIDUAL LOCAL DAY INSTABILITY; A LITTLE WORSE AT THE EARLY WEEKEND. Weather conditions across the sector are improving, although some variability will remain with local daytime instability on Wednesday, in the interior of Umbria and Lazio, where residual rainfall or localized scattered and irregular showers are possible, more often near the Apennines and Lazio. Frosinone. Temporary weakening of the anticyclone at the beginning of the weekend due to moderate deterioration associated with scattered precipitation, more common in areas of upper Tuscany and along the Apennines. Maximum temperatures will be around 18-19°C, gradually decreasing over the weekend.

