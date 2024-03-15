Webuild beats estimates in 2023, with revenues of 10 billion

The Webuild group closes 2023 with exceptional results, significantly exceeding expectations. Webuild, the giant that will build the Strait Bridge, has achieved record revenues of 10 billion euros, with an increase of 22% compared to the previous year, while net profit doubled to 236 million euros. Ebitda grew by 43% to 819 million euros. The Board of Directors proposes a 25% increase in dividend compared to 2022, with 0.071 euros per ordinary share and 0.824 euros per savings share.

For the third consecutive year the group beats the record for new orders: 22 billion were in fact acquired, of which 11 billion abroad”. The order book stands at 64 billion, ”which entirely covers the current business plan and guarantees broad visibility for the next 6 years”. On the infrastructure front, Webuild highlights the delivery of ‘iconic’ works such as the bridge over the Danube in Romania and the completion of ”significant progress on some projects”, including the M4 metro in Milan, the Milan-Genoa high-speed train, the the Snowy 2.0 hydroelectric plant in Australia, the Grand Pari Express line 16 and the Ship Canal Water Quality project in the USA. The group highlights how the challenge of staff shortages has been successfully managed with 87,000 people in the group’s projects around the world, of which 16,900 in Italy; in 2023, over 12,000 new hires were made.

For 2024, Webuild’s guidance is for a growth trend that continues with expected revenues greater than 11 billion euros and an ebitda greater than 900 million. The focus continues on cash generation and maintenance of a solid expected net cash of more than 400 million. Furthermore, in this financial year Webuild reports that it has recorded new orders equal to approximately 4.9 billion euros since the beginning of 2024, while decisive progress was achieved in the ESG area during 2023 and new ambitious targets were set for 2025, continuing to invest in health and safety, inclusion, innovation and ”clean” technologies.