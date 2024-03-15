The weather in Monterrey for this Friday, March 15, reports that there will be some clouds with 31 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees.
As reported, the weather presents a 28% probability of rain with easterly winds that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 24 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 24%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey
Saturday March 16, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 29 and low temperature of 21
Sunday March 17, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 22
Monday March 18, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 21 and minimum temperature of 18
Tuesday March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 18 and minimum temperature of 16
Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 27 and minimum temperature of 18
Thursday, March 21, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 20
Friday, March 22, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 21
