The weather in Mexico City for this Friday, March 15, predicts that it will be very cloudy with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.
On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 12 degrees.
As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with southwest winds that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Saturday March 16, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12
Sunday, March 17, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 12
Monday March 18, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 14
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Wednesday March 20, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12
Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12
Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12
