The weather in Cancun for this Friday, March 15, determines that there will be some clouds with 29 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 29 degrees.
As reported, the weather presents a 17% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will go at a speed of 7 km per hour.
In relation to humidity, it will be around 65%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun
Saturday, March 16, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature 30 and low temperature 25
Sunday, March 17, 2024: Light rain, high temperature 30 and low temperature 25
Monday, March 18, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 25
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 25
Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 25
Thursday, March 21, 2024: Light rain, high temperature 30 and low temperature 25
Friday, March 22, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 25
