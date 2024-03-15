Martier: “I know Rutger from the hockey club here in The Hague.” Rutger: “I was looking for someone for the TD committee. TD means Thé Dansant or hockey party. Then I saw Martier and asked her about it.”

Martier: “We got along well. Rutger quickly said something like, “You are the mother of my children.” But I don’t know how serious it was, he talks pretty fast. Anyway, it was another year and a half before we got along.”

Rutger: “It was during corona, more than three years ago.”

Maartje: “At first I got a reaction about the age difference. Like, “What are you doing with such an old man?” Because Rutger is eighteen years older. I doubted it myself. I thought: he will probably die before me, so then I will be alone for a while. My parents took a little getting used to it too. But now they see the love and know that I’m happy.”

Briefly

Rutgers’ daughter Olivia, 20, usually comes once a week. They often go to concerts and earn 2.5 times the average.

Rutger Vermast (50) and Maartje Nienhuis (32) live in The Hague with their daughter Guus (1), near the Little Switzerland hockey club where they met. Rutger is a DJ and sports presenter, Maartje is a HR consultant at a hospital.





Rutger: “Maartje soon made it clear that she wanted children. This was an absolute condition. And I really wanted another child. I’ve experienced this before. It was a really fun and special time, so I wanted to do it again.”

Maartje: “Our daughter Gus is now eighteen months old.”

Rutger: “And my daughter Olivia from a previous marriage is twenty. She tries to be with us one day a week.”

Chef’s kitchen

Martier: “Rutger puts everything in the washing machine, so I can’t leave it to him. I was in my head.

Rutger: “I’m a chef.”

Martier: “Rutger is a good cook, but I think he adds too much sour cream and salt to his food. Now he is weaning himself from it. Recently, only 100 grams of cream are used instead of 200.”

Rutger: “Martje cooks more from recipes.”

Maartje: “For example, with the food box, I just follow the instructions. Rutger makes it something completely different.”

Rutger: “I cook more by hand.”

Maartje: “I work as a HR consultant at Delft Hospital. We are facing a staffing shortage, and the situation is likely to get worse. There are also many absences due to illness. During the pandemic, people in healthcare applauded. This social valuation is now crumbling again. It is therefore important that we continue to do everything we can to make working in the sector more attractive, for example through in-house training and flexible working arrangements.”

Rutger: “I work as a DJ and compere at major sporting events such as Formula 1 in Zandvoort. This is a hobby that has gotten out of control. When I was eleven, I was already playing records at a party in Rosendal, where I grew up. After that, I worked for a long time as an employee in various companies. I performed on weekends. Now I’m a full-time entrepreneur.”

Martier: “Rutger is very positive and enthusiastic.”

Rutger: “We are in the world to make life more beautiful.”

Martier: “But he jokes badly. When he goes on stage, people laugh at it. Not here at home.

Rutger: “At an event like this, people are often in a good mood, so they laugh a little faster.”

Martier: “On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday I go to the hospital. I work there from 7:45 to 17:30. On Friday I work at home, and on Wednesday I am free.”

Rutger: “I’m with Guuske every Monday and Tuesday. I often have to work from Thursday to Friday, usually until Sunday. So every week it’s a bit of a puzzle. Martier has a large calendar according to which she makes plans.”

Weekend skiing

Maartje: “None of us are planners by nature, but we have to act that way.”

Rutger: “We try to alternate.”

Maartje: “Sometimes Rutger is away for several days, for example when he has to compete at the figure skating weekend in Heerenveen. Then Gus will be alone for the whole weekend.

Rutger: “I’ll get up early again on Monday morning for Gus, even if I’m still tired from the weekend.”

Martier: “Sometimes I don’t have enough time for myself.”

Rutger: “Fortunately, we have wonderful parents, Martier, who look after him a lot. My own parents would also like to, but, unfortunately, they are too old. They are especially supportive morally.”

Maartje: “Last summer I went to the Lowlands for four days. It was wonderful. I won’t be a mother for a while.

Rutger: “It’s a matter of finding a balance with each other. We are both positive people, but we also know that life is not one big Fantastico show. We will have to work hard for this, and not everything goes perfectly. The glass is always three-quarters full.”

Maartje: “We hope that Guus has the enthusiasm and persistence of Rutger…”

Rutger: “And Martier’s skills.”

Maartje: “Rutger’s position is: ‘No, you have, yes, you can have.’ Recently the counter said it would take two weeks. Rutger then managed to arrange our departure immediately. It’s convenient in a respectful way. And charming. Sometimes he wants to spend the evening together, but I see all sorts of objections. Then he wants to discuss them one by one until they all disappear.”

Rutger: “And what is the result? Have a nice evening!”

Briefly

Height

On weekdays, Martier gets up at 6:30 am and leaves the house at 7:15 am. “Otherwise I’ll get stuck in traffic.” Rutger gets up between 8:00 and 8:15 am.

Entrepreneurship

“I wouldn’t want to be an entrepreneur like Rutger,” says Maartje. “I love that my salary goes into my account every month.”

In bed

They often watch TV series in the evening. At 22:00, Maartje falls asleep against Rutger. Rutger then watches a TV series that he really likes. They go upstairs at 23:30.

Carnival

“We both love carnival,” says Martier. “I come from IJsselstein, a town near Utrecht. They also celebrate carnival there, although it’s above the rivers.” Rutger comes from Rosendaal, “which is called Tullepetaonestad during the carnival. This year I was there with Maartje, my 83 year old father, my 20 year old daughter and my 1.5 year old daughter for the carnival. It was a special moment. Very beautiful, everything is harmonious.”

